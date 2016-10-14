Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday the completion of its acquisition of Barrow Regional Medical Center in Winder and its assets, and the hospital will officially be renamed Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow beginning Sunday. The transfer will be effective as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

The agreement was first announced in October.

In addition, Barrow Medical Group will join Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, the multi-specialty provider network of NGHS.

“We are excited to welcome BRMC and Barrow Medical Group to the NGHS family,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS, in a news release. “For the last several years, we have been working to ensure that patients in our area can easily access our extensive healthcare network, closer to home, when they need it. The addition of NGMC Barrow and the new NGPG physician offices further increases coordination of care for people in Barrow County.”

“Barrow Regional Medical Center has been an important part of the community for 65 years,” added Chad Hatfield, CEO of Barrow Regional Medical Center. “We are very excited to join the NGHS network of health resources which will support and expand patient care at all levels.”

NGMC Barrow will be NGHS’ third hospital campus, joining its flagship hospital campus in Gainesville and the Braselton campus.

During the coming months, transitional teams from all three campuses will work to align operational systems and "increase the effectiveness of healthcare delivery in Barrow County," the release said. Both organizations anticipate no immediate operational service changes at the hospital, the release said.

Eight physicians and four locations currently with Barrow Medical Group will join Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG):

•Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Bethlehem (formerly Bethlehem Primary Care), 916 Loganville Highway, Suite 350, Bethlehem, 770-791-0167; Calvin Terrelonge, MD

•Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Gateway Exchange (formerly Barrow Medical Group), 426 Exchange Blvd., Suite 600, Bethlehem, 770-868-5186; Ling Li, MD; C.J. Rolison, IV, DO

•Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Statham (formerly Barrow Medical Group), 1906 Railroad St., Statham, 770-868-5172; Devin Stephens, MD

•Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Winder (formerly Barrow Primary Care), 314 North Broad St., Suite 250, Winder, 770-867-4146; Kabita Regmee, MD

•Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Inpatient Medicine (Hospitalists who see patients at NGMC Barrow), 316 Broad St., Winder; Altaf Tadkod, MD; Derrick Sims, MD; Dhudr Burjak, MD

See the services that will be offered at NGMC Barrow, get driving directions and learn more at www.nghs.com/barrow. For information about the new physicians and locations joining NGPG by going to www.ngpg.org.

