A 23-year-old sewage pumping station in Barrow County is set to get what county officials deem a much-needed overhaul this year.

The county Board of Commissioners approved on Tuesday a bid of just under $670,000 to replace the 23-year-old Tom Miller Road pumping station in Bethlehem with a newer station that county wastewater manager Mark Whiddon said would provide greater pumping velocity and better serve a growing area.

Construction, which will be led by winning bidder Allsouth Constructors, Inc., is expected to begin soon and will likely take about nine months to complete, Whiddon said.

He said the station, which connects to the main sewer connection system along the Apalachee River and Williamson Creek, is “the backbone of the Barrow County sewer system,” but that it has now become a problem for the county.

The station was initially designed to provide service for commercial development along the Ga. 316 corridor, but conditions have since rapidly changed, Whiddon said, adding that over 1,000 residential units, four schools and various other commercial units have been built and connected into the system since the station was built.

“With all that said, the station has outgrown its original design intentions,” Whiddon said. “…(County) staff spends multiple hours per week keeping it operational and there are no real backup capabilities for emergency pumping.”

In March 2015, the county commissioned a study of the station to determine the best options for dealing with the aging system.

After the analysis by Precision Planning, the county determined the best option was to replace the station with a more efficient one that would meet velocity requirements.

Whiddon said the new station will do just that and will have the capability to pump up to 1 million gallons per day.

In March 2016, commissioners approved a task order to complete design engineering for the project and money for the project was included in the current fiscal year budget.

Of the $670,000, a little less than $400,000 will come from the county’s water and sewer fund, $100,000 will come from the county’s SPLOST 2012 collections, and $179,000 will come from unassigned fund balance after the board also approved an FY2017 budget amendment Tuesday.

“This will be big help,” Whiddon said following the vote.